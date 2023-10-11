Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana rescue Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | Views
Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has been granted another opportunity to observe his team in action during a second international friendly match as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The friendly match, scheduled against Botswana's Zebras, has been arranged by Zifa and will take place at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Next month, Zimbabwe will commence their quest for a spot in the World Cup finals with matches against Rwanda away and Nigeria at home. Due to local stadiums being considered unsuitable for international matches, the Warriors will host Nigeria in Botswana.

The Warriors are placed in Group C of the qualifiers, along with Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, South Africa, and Lesotho.

According to a statement from Zifa, foreign-based players will begin arriving today for the international friendly with the Zebras. There was uncertainty as of yesterday about whether Zifa had successfully sent invitation letters to the players' respective clubs on time.

"A Warriors squad composed of both locally-based and foreign-based players is set to face Botswana in an international friendly on Saturday, October 14, at the National Sports Stadium. The squad will be announced once all logistical matters are finalized. Players will begin arriving for the camp on Wednesday (today). This match is a crucial part of the country's preparations for match days 1 and 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November 13 to 21. Our first match will be an away fixture against Rwanda before we host Nigeria a few days later," stated Zifa.

Warriors' manager Clemence Matawu mentioned that he is awaiting instructions from his superiors to determine which international players would be available for the friendly match.

Fans are expected to pay US$5 for general admission, US$10 for Bays 15-18, and US$50 for VIP seats to witness the Warriors playing on home soil for the first time since the FIFA ban was lifted.

Last week, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, a member of the Zifa Normalisation Committee, disclosed that a four-team tournament featuring Botswana was in the works as part of the Warriors' preparations for the World Cup qualifiers. Following the competition, coach Baltemar Brito will be able to select his squad for the camp in Rwanda for the initial Group C match.

Ndebele explained, "The roadmap for our preparation for the World Cup qualifiers has been laid out. We plan to have a competitive training knockout with participants from the diaspora, the southern and northern regions, and Botswana in the mix. One noteworthy aspect is that we are holding a condensed training session, offering an opportunity for young players who may not be well-known but have signed professional contracts abroad and are willing to represent Zimbabwe in the World Cup."

This month's international break will conclude next Tuesday.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1687 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 719 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days