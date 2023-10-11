BCC records 18% increase in approved plans

News / National

by Staff reporter

In August of this year, the Bulawayo City Council recorded an 18% increase in the number of approved building plans compared to July when it experienced a 24.77% decline.As per the latest council minutes, Dictor Khumalo, the Director of Housing and Community Services, reported that the Building Control Section delivered a strong performance in August."In August 2023, a total of 190 building plans valued at US$4,321,868 were approved, marking an 18% increase when compared to the previous month's figures," reads the council report."In August 2023, a total of 263 building plans with a value of US$4,079,587 were submitted, reflecting a 3.14% increase compared to the figures from July 2023."The local authority reported that they conducted 3,522 inspections in August, which represents a 12.96% increase compared to the previous month's total.Consequently, the Department routinely issued certificates of occupation to new residential developments in compliance with the by-laws. For new commercial and public buildings, inspections were carried out by an interdepartmental team before an occupation certificate was issued.The council stated that they were actively addressing all identified illegal structures, highlighting that in August, 12 properties were fined for conducting construction work without approved plans, and four others were penalized for carrying out work without the necessary inspections.