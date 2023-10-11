Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa seeks High Court intervention

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 06:28hrs | Views
THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has approached the High Court in Bulawayo in an attempt to reverse 15 controversial Parliamentary recalls by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu recalled the CCC legislators alongside 17 councillors citing the members had ceased to be their members.

The Matebeleland North politician claims to be CCC's Secretary General, a position contested by party President Nelson Chamisa.

Mudenda, after receiving Tshabangu's communication proceeded to notify the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of vacancies in the 15 mainly Matebeleland constituencies.

Tshabangu has been labelled an impostor, funded by Zanu-PF to destabilise CCC and ensure a two-thirds Parliamentary majority for the ruling party.

A Declaratory and Consequential Relief filed on Monday by the opposition identifies Tshabangu as First Respondent, and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda as the Second.

"Plaintiffs' (CCC) claim against the Defendants is for a declaratory and consequential relief as follows; an order declaring that the Plaintiffs' have a right to remain in, and be recognised as Members of Parliament by virtue of having been so elected in the general elections held on the 23rd and 24th of August 2023 and having been so sworn on the 7th of September 2023.

"An order declaring that 1 Defendant has no authority to communicate, engage, or correspond with the 2nd Defendant purporting to represent the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in respect of the Plaintiffs' positions as Members of Parliament," reads High Court papers filed by CCC.

"An order declaring that the 2nd Defendant has no obligation to act on the basis of any communication or correspondence addressed to him by the 1st Defendant purporting to communicate any information pertaining to Plaintiffs' membership of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) or in respect of the Plaintiffs' position or status as Members of Parliament

"Consequently, the letter written by the 1st Defendant dated 3rd October 2023 and any other communication or documents incidental thereto addressed to the 2nd Defendant communicating that the Plaintiffs have ceased to be members of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) be declared null and void and of no force and effect."

If the recalls are upheld Zimbabweans will, barely two months after a general election, be expected to re-choose Parliamentarians in the 15 constituencies.

Having denied Zanu-PF a two-thirds majority, the elections could give President Emmerson Mnangagwa an opportunity to finally claim it and give him enough power to amend the constitution in his favour as feared by CCC and analysts.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1688 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

6 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 719 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days