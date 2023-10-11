Zimbabwe calls for 'durable, just solution' to Palestine - Israel conflict

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has expressed concern about the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,600 people.Hamas launched a significant surprise attack on Israel, resulting in thousands of casualties, including women and children.As of Tuesday afternoon, the Israeli Defense Forces reported that over 2,000 people had been injured, and approximately 150 people had been abducted.In its first official response to the conflict, Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for a lasting and equitable resolution.The ministry did not provide information on whether any Zimbabweans were missing, deceased, required medical assistance, or needed flights to return home."Equally troubling is the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, particularly women and children, and the disproportionate use of force. The Government of Zimbabwe urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and grant humanitarian workers access to the injured and displaced."We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."These tragic events once again underscore the urgent need for the revival of the political process aimed at achieving a just and lasting solution that respects the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, as outlined in United Nations resolutions," the ministry stated in a press release.In the meantime, governments worldwide are working to locate their citizens in Israel to facilitate their evacuation.