'Mudenda will facilitate Mnangagwa's 2/3 Parliamentary majority,' says Mzembi

Exiled former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has issued a warning, stating that Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda will work to ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa secures a two-thirds majority and a third term in power.Mzembi's comments come in the wake of Sengezo Tshabangu's letter to Mudenda, notifying him of the withdrawal of 15 legislators from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Tshabangu, claiming to be the interim Secretary-General (SG) of the CCC, has created chaos within the opposition.Mzembi, posting on X, cautioned that Mudenda would utilize Tshabangu to recall as many Members of Parliament (MPs) as possible. He expressed concern about the lack of separation of powers between the Executive and Parliament due to Mudenda's ties to Zanu-PF.Mzembi further suggested that more recalls were imminent, and he questioned how voters would respond. He advised the CCC to anticipate additional recalls and ponder the political and legal implications of these developments.Mzembi also raised the issue of the legitimacy of the response, emphasizing that the CCC had decided to go to court. He underscored the importance of considering the consequences of moving CCC's parliamentary and council representatives out of their "new comfort zones."He urged a focus on the larger question of whether this issue pertained solely to the CCC or if it extended to the voters and their concerns.