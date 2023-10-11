CCC Parliamentary presence will be in disarray

News / National

Zimbabwean former deputy prime minister Professor Arthur Mutambara has joined the fray over main opposition CCC's crisis triggered by recalls of its 15 MPs.He says this is not surprising and it is a Zanu-PF political manoeuvre to divert attention from the recent elections fiasco and express vengeance over the opposition's boycott of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's state-of-the-nation address last week.Mutambara writes:"The MP 'recalls' and Chamisa ‘overthrow'Ko macomrades muri kurashika papi?Why are you surprised?Were these not the OBVIOUS ZANU-PF next steps?Why are you talking about the law???Why are we this naive??These are clearly illegal POLITICAL actions by ZANU-PF.Period.ZANU-PF knows that these are Illegal POLITICAL actionsAnd they carried them out deliberately, with full knowledge of the illegalities involved.They couldn't care less.Why do you spend time talking about the law??Explaining to us what the Speaker should have done legally??? Really?Of course the Speaker KNOWS the correct legal action to take, but deliberately chose illegality!It is Politics, Stupid! (blame the profanity on Bill Clinton)The Speaker is carrying out ZANU-PF political actions.I just don't get it.Why are you surprised by these ZANU-PF political actions?Why is ZANU-PF doing this?Here we go:1) to shift the CCC conversation away from stolen elections, election re-run, NTA, SADC/AU intervention etc2) to put the CCC in a defensive posture as they pursue basic survival away from proactively challenging fraudulent elections and ED's illegitimacy.3) to pay the CCC in kind for boycotting ED addresses in parliament. To destabilize the CCC in parliament so they have no capacity or time to wage such struggles4) to humiliate the CCC by forcing the CCC to fight for their basic survival in the very same courts that they have said are captured.5) here is the ZANU-PF killer punch (supposedly) to CCC:a) You go to court (on the recalls and overthrow) and win, you have LOST anyway.Why?Because you have spent energy, time and resources defending what was clearly yours in the first place.The opportunity cost is huge.Also, if you are not careful the struggle/momentum to overturn the fraudulent elections will be lost by the time you win the existential court battles gifted to you by ZANU~PF.Also your court victories will be used by ZANU-PF to say the courts are NOT captured.b) You go to court and lose, you have REALLY LOST for sure.No need for elaboration on this oneJust to add that in this scenario of loss at the courts (recalls and overthrow) the struggle of challenging the fraudulent election, for a re-run, NTA, SADC/AU etc, will be dead and buried.The CCC party and its leader who participated in the 23rd August elections will be decimated and taken over by pretenders.The CCC Parliamentary presence will be in disarray.Scenario (b) is unthinkable.However, it can happen given our captured courts.ConclusionI know I have NOT offered any solutions in the above observations.Deliberately so.My task was just to help us understand the nature of the challenges that the CCC is confronting.A problem clearly understood is a problem half-solved.I will share some potential strategic solutions later.