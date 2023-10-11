Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC Parliamentary presence will be in disarray

by AGO Mutambara."
11 Oct 2023 at 09:42hrs | Views
Zimbabwean former deputy prime minister Professor Arthur Mutambara has joined the fray over main opposition CCC's crisis triggered by recalls of its 15 MPs.

He says this is not surprising and it is a Zanu-PF political manoeuvre to divert attention from the recent elections fiasco and express vengeance over the opposition's boycott of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's state-of-the-nation address last week.

Mutambara writes:

"The MP 'recalls' and Chamisa ‘overthrow'

Ko macomrades muri kurashika papi?

Why are you surprised?

Were these not the OBVIOUS ZANU-PF next steps?

Why are you talking about the law???

Why are we this naive??

These are clearly illegal POLITICAL actions by ZANU-PF.

Period.

ZANU-PF knows that these are Illegal POLITICAL actions

And they carried them out deliberately, with full knowledge of the illegalities involved.

They couldn't care less.

Why do you spend time talking about the law??

Explaining to us what the Speaker should have done legally???  Really?

Of course the Speaker KNOWS the correct legal action to take, but deliberately chose illegality!

It is Politics, Stupid! (blame the profanity on Bill Clinton)

The Speaker is carrying out ZANU-PF political actions.

I just don't get it.

Why are you surprised by these ZANU-PF political actions?

Why is ZANU-PF doing this?

Here we go:

1) to shift the CCC conversation away from stolen elections, election re-run, NTA, SADC/AU intervention etc

2) to put the CCC in a defensive posture as they pursue basic survival away from proactively challenging fraudulent elections and ED's illegitimacy.

3) to pay the CCC in kind for boycotting ED addresses in parliament. To destabilize the CCC in parliament so they have no capacity or time to wage such struggles

4) to humiliate the CCC by forcing the CCC to fight for their basic survival in the very same courts that they have said are captured.

5) here is the ZANU-PF killer punch (supposedly) to CCC:

a) You go to court (on the recalls and overthrow) and win, you have LOST anyway.

Why?

Because you have spent energy, time and resources defending what was clearly yours in the first place.

The opportunity cost is huge.

Also, if you are not careful the struggle/momentum to overturn the fraudulent elections will be lost by the time you win the existential court battles gifted to you by ZANU~PF.

Also your court victories will be used by ZANU-PF to say the courts are NOT captured.

b) You go to court and lose, you have REALLY LOST for sure.

No need for elaboration on this one

Just to add that in this scenario of loss at the courts (recalls and overthrow) the struggle of challenging the fraudulent election, for a re-run, NTA, SADC/AU etc, will be dead and buried.

The CCC party and its leader who participated in the 23rd August elections will be decimated and taken over by pretenders.

The CCC Parliamentary  presence will be in disarray.

Scenario (b) is unthinkable.

However, it can happen given our captured courts.

Conclusion

I know I have NOT offered any solutions in the above observations.

Deliberately so.

My task was just to help us understand the nature of the challenges that the CCC is confronting.

A problem clearly  understood is a problem half-solved.

I will share some potential strategic solutions later.


Source - newshawks

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1692 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 720 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days