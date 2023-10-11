Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe has the most migrants in SA - Census 2022 data

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 10:12hrs | Views
Zimbabwe had the most migrants getting into South Africa, with over one million of its citizens living in the country.

This was according to Census 2022 data that was released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday.

It said that about 2.4 million people in the country were born outside of South Africa.

Despite being the smallest province in land size, Gauteng remained the most highly populated.

Data from Census 2022 showed that Gauteng was the preferred destination for both international and domestic economic migrants.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka said about 400,000 people moved into Gauteng over the last decade.

"We can see that in Gauteng, the population growth is driven by people who come from outside of South Africa. Actually, about 50% of people who come from outside of South Africa choose Gauteng as their destination."

The biggest group of people moving into Gauteng come from Limpopo, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Eastern Cape.

Source - ewn

