4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

News / National

by Staff reporter

Allegedly, four employees working as fuel attendants at a Glow Petroleum service station in Chishawasha, Harare, conspired to stage a false robbery incident, during which they claimed that US$5,000, proceeds from the day's fuel sales, had been stolen. Subsequently, they divided the ill-gotten money among themselves.The individuals involved in this incident are Blessing Gariremo (22 years old), Samuel Munyanyi (21 years old), Terrence Machipisa (20 years old), and Plaxedes Shava (24 years old), all residents of Chishawasha.They recently appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and were each granted bail in the amount of US$150. A future court date for their case has been set for November 10.According to the State's account, these four individuals were employed at the Glow Petroleum service station in Highlands.On the 8th of October, the accused, collectively, and with a shared intent, embezzled US$5,000, which they had collected from fuel sales at the Glow Petroleum Centre, situated along Mutoko Road near the Shamva turnoff tollgate in Highlands, Harare. They used this money for personal gain. The discrepancy was identified by their manager while reconciling the day's sales.Preliminary investigations indicate that all four individuals, who were on duty that day, failed to account for their daily cash sales. In an attempt to conceal their actions, they falsely claimed to the complainant that they had fallen victim to a robbery perpetrated by four unidentified individuals traveling in an unmarked Honda Fit vehicle. It is important to note that only US$150 was recovered from the incident.