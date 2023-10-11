Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

News / National

by Staff reporter

The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change Nelson Chamisa addressing party MPs and Councillors said his party has disengaged from parliament and council business until issues are resolved amid recent chaos.Chamisa said there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe.He is seeking regional and international intervention."There's a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe and we appeal to the international community and extend to Zanu PF members to fight against illegitimacy in our country, poverty affects everybody"More to follow...