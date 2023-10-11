Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change Nelson Chamisa addressing party MPs and Councillors said his party has disengaged from parliament and council business until issues are resolved amid recent chaos.

Chamisa said there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe.

He is seeking regional and international intervention.

"There's a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe and we appeal  to the international community and extend to Zanu PF members to fight against illegitimacy in our country, poverty affects everybody"

More to follow...


Source - online

