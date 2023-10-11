'More CCC recalls on the cards'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The orchestrator of the recall of 15 Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) National Assembly representatives, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, has indicated the possibility of further recalls as he aims to eliminate individuals he believes are exploiting their proximity to the party leader, Mr. Nelson Chamisa.Speaking through his spokesperson, Mr. Khaliphani Phugeni, Mr. Tshabangu, who claims to be the party's acting secretary-general, asserted that the recall process's primary objective is to cleanse the opposition party of members who are deviating from its core principles and values. He emphasized that this process is not aimed at removing Mr. Chamisa from his leadership position, countering a narrative pushed by those opposing the recalls.On Monday, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda communicated to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's chief elections officer that, as per Section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), vacancies had arisen in parliament following the cessation of CCC party membership by 15 opposition members on October 4.This development followed a letter from Mr. Tshabangu to Advocate Mudenda, informing him that 15 national assembly members and 17 councillors were no longer party members. The 15 recalled national assembly representatives are Mr. Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Mr. Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Mr. Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Mr. Bright Vanya (Lupane), Mr. Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Mr. Obert Manduna (Nketa), Mr. Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Mr. Pastor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Mr. Febian Kufahakutizwi (Mabvuku-Tafara), Mr. Evidence Zana (Youth Representation), Ms. Janeth Dube, Ms. Sitabile Mlilo, Ms. Nomathemba Sibanda, Ms. Jasmine Toffa, and Ms. Velisizwe Nkomo (all Proportional Representation).Mr. Phugeni stated that they have been receiving concerns from various parts of the country where people are expressing dissatisfaction with self-imposed candidates. He explained, "We are getting a lot of presentations from different parts of the entire country, people are not happy about persons who either imposed themselves by name dropping or abuse... If there is a veracity to any of those claims, then yes indeed you can expect more action."Regarding the capacity in which Mr. Tshabangu is making the recalls, despite the party's lack of formal structures, Mr. Phugeni likened it to Mr. Chamisa's role as the party's interim president. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the party's correct path, allowing local individuals to choose their representatives without external interference.Mr. Phugeni dismissed suggestions that Mr. Chamisa was the real target of the recalls, with an alleged plan to recall him and hold an elective congress before the year's end. He stressed that the recall was not aimed at Mr. Chamisa and that it actually strengthens the party's leadership and objectives.