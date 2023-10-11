Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has unveiled its new National Interim Committee which will assume control of the party until its congress in April next year.

For now, MRP will operate without a president but will be led by two co-chairpersons, these are Matabeleland North Chairperson -Thembisani Mfulongashi Mpofu and party youth chairperson -Chilumbo Mudenda who will coordinate party activities.

This development comes after the party ‘fired' its president, Mqondisi Moyo, and dissolved his NIC last month due to poor performance.

Moyo was accused of mismanaging party assets, and engaging in divisive policies while party members claimed that several NIC members were based in South Africa, who often displayed arrogance and lack of direction.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Wednesday, interim Secretary General, Edmon Xakaxwayo, said the National Interim Committee has been tasked to build solid structures at all party levels, and increase membership through rigorous recruitment initiatives.

"The interim national committee must also put in place systems and mechanisms that will prepare the revolutionary party for its first-ever elective congress to be held next year," he said.

"MRP will not be distracted by the machinations and guiles of Mqondio Moyo and his friends. Any public statements and declarations by Moyo should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve."

Xakaxwayo said the dissolution of Moyo's NEC was the first step towards achieving that goal. "MRP will as from next year embark on a campaign to educate and raise awareness on the need for a referendum to determine the fate of the Mthwakazi Nation," said the deputy SG.

The other members of the interim committee Secretary General Khethiwe Bhebhe include the creation of a post of Secretary of Finance led by Mbembethe Khumalo, while the Treasurer General is Ituteng Malaja.

The Organising Secretary is Nqgabutho Mpofu who is deputised by Sehlisile Ndebele and Mbonisi Gumbo will be in charge of Information and Publicity while there will be three committee members.

The newly appointed co-chairperson added MRP members had every right to dissolve Moyo's NEC.

"Moyo was elected by the people and the same people have decided to rest him because of the non-conformities outlined previously. When elected to be a leader, you are given objectives and duties the moment you default to accomplish our objective,  then we have the right to withdraw you from our deployment," Mudenda said.

"Moyo failed to hold a congress within the spectrum of five years. We need to have a new leadership elected through congress that is people driven and people centred "

Mudenda noted that Moyo was fairly removed as the party fulfilled three steps that were required before dissolving a national executive committee.

"We went to the court of public opinion and people decided to excuse him from the president.

Secondly, we came to the media and announced the dissolution of Moyo's executive. If Moyo wanted to argue, he should have come to the media and explained the allegations made against him," he said.

"Third, if Moyo is unsatisfied, he has the right to pursue the legal way to go to the courts and justify his innocence.

Mudenda also dismissed claims that MRP had been infiltrated by state agents and ruling Zanu PF elements to remove Moyo from power.

"(Forever Associates of Zimbabwe) FAZ (agents) cannot infiltrate MRP. We want to make it clear. These are MRP people. We know each other. No one comes from FAZ or from Zanu PF. We have spoken a long time against the non-conformities of our president. There is no FAZ in our formation," he said.

"Yes, there was an incident where one of our members was seen in a FAZ car but we picked it up and dealt it with the contempt it deserves. It is wrong to say FAZ is in MRP because we are now removing Mqondisi Moyo. FAZ is Moyo taking money meant for the MRP nine members in jail  and stopping us from marching at the airport in protest of the gold that Mnangagwa is looting."



Source - cite

