Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 25-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man is in soup after he broke into a shop to steal snacks and sugar worth $15.Knowledge Ndlovu appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.He was remanded in custody to October 27 for judgement.Prosecutors said on September 26 Ndlovu broke into Richard Mazhindu's (33) shop and stole 15 Hello snacks and 6 packs of 2kg sugar.He went away unnoticed and was unlucky to be apprehended by the police after investigations.The police managed to recover $2 from the $15 worth of goods stolen.Ndlovu told the court that he committed the crime due to hunger.