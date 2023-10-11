Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Madabe, September 12, 2023

- In a small community in the Madabe area in Plumtree, a family feud turned violent when a woman allegedly attacked her sister-in-law in a dispute over her husband. The incident occurred on the morning of September 10, 2023, leaving the complainant with injuries that required medical attention.The accused, a female adult who resides at her own homestead in the Madabe area and is not employed, found herself at the center of a family dispute involving her sister-in-law, Minoria Mhlanga, a 62-year-old woman who resides at Luka Ngwenya's homestead in Madabe.The conflict between the two women stems from the accused's alleged affair with Minoria Mhlanga's husband. On the fateful morning at approximately 7:00 am, the accused visited the residence of Minoria Mhlanga with the intention of collecting money from her husband.As the accused and the complainant got into a heated argument over the ongoing affair, tensions flared. The confrontation turned physical when the accused, in a fit of anger, attacked Minoria Mhlanga. She reportedly bit her sister-in-law once on the lower lip and once on the right cheek. The sudden and violent attack caused significant distress and left the victim injured.Fortunately, a bystander, Lucas Ngwenya, intervened to restrain the accused and prevent further harm. Subsequently, the accused left the scene. The local authorities were promptly informed about the incident, and they swiftly arrived to take control of the situation.Following the altercation, the police referred Minoria Mhlanga to the hospital for a medical examination to assess the extent of her injuries. The medical report, documenting the injuries sustained during the attack, is expected to be produced as evidence in the case.The accused now faces legal consequences for her actions, as her behavior is considered unlawful according to the law. It remains to be seen how the justice system will handle this family dispute turned violent.The community of Madabe is closely following this case as it unfolds, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the family feud and the proper dispensation of justice. The accused will have her day in court, and it remains to be seen how the legal process will address this unfortunate incident.