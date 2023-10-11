Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has taken action regarding the abandoned match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on September 10, due to crowd trouble.Dynamos has been awarded three points for the match, which they were leading 2-0 after 36 minutes when fans from the Soweto stand entered the pitch during an injury stoppage. Highlanders were found guilty of failing to control their fans and were fined US$5,000, while Dynamos, whose fans also confronted Highlanders supporters, received a US$3,500 penalty. Both clubs must pay these fines by October 17, with US$500 suspended on the condition they don't commit similar conduct until the end of the season.Highlanders' defender and vice-captain, Peter Muduhwa, received a four-match ban and a US$500 fine. The ban was for "failing to protect match officials against acts or attempted acts of violence" after he allegedly stopped match officials from entering the dressing room during the pitch invasion. Dynamos was awarded a 3-0 victory in the match.Highlanders argued that Dynamos failed to provide adequate security.The hearing was conducted by a disciplinary committee led by Doreen Gapare, with members Wellington Magaya and Ralph Tsivama.Gapare, was in 2019 fined $500 by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) after she was convicted of unprofessional conduct in handling the case of Geoffrey Nyarota.Magaya sits on the International Council of Arbitration for Sport.