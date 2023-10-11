Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has dismissed claims by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa that the ruling party was sponsoring recalls on opposition legislators and councillors in attempts to both fan division and destroy his party.

This follows the shock ouster of 24 party legislators and 17 councillors under a dubious directive issued by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be acting as CCC secretary general.

Tshabangu, a virtually unknown figure until his bombshell recall order recently, wrote to national assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda claiming the affected legislators had ceased to be CCC members.

A fuming Chamisa said Wednesday the enemy was sponsoring what he found as a bid to destroy CCC.

"Stay away from CCC, hands off CCC, this is a citizens movement; you don't just wake up one day from the streets in a drunken stupor to say I'm so and so," Chamisa said of Tshabangu.

"In this movement, we do not have the position of secretary general. We have different roles and tasks.

"In this movement, we don't give each other positions but we give each other tasks.

"Nobody can just wake up and recall our candidates.

"In fact, it is a Zanu-PF scheme … Zanu-PF is using certain people purporting to be CCC, who are not even in our books in terms of membership registry."

Responding to the opposition leader, Zanu-PF acting Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira dismissed the claims saying Chamisa should stop dragging the ruling party's name into the mire.

"Mr Chamisa has simply shown the depth of his ignorance on matters of statecraft," Marapira said.

"Zanu-PF is a political party within this country. We do not instate or remove legislators from the opposition from any position.

"Mr Chamisa should stop pontificating and stop doing so much rhetoric at the expense of the progression of his party and his supporters.

"Mr Chamisa should take full responsibility that he is below par leader and that this problem is emanating from his party are solely his own fault and he should stop involving Zanu-PF in each and every malady that comes across his way."

Marapira added, "We are not concerned with what he is going to do if he is going to remove his members that is his decision; we as Zanu-PF it have nothing to do with us.

"So, for him to say that Zanu-PF should reinstate people that have been removed by a letter from CCC is the absurdity of absurdities for this year.

"If any prizes are going to be given this year for the most disingenuous statement. I'm sure Mr Chamisa will be prize contender of these utterances he made."

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1629 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 616 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 818 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 710 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 849 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days