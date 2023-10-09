Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has expressed unwavering support for the State of Palestine in their quest for freedom from Israeli apartheid occupation.In a statement, Obert Mpofu, the secretary-general of Zanu-PF, condemned any aggressive actions by Israel and emphasized their dedication to the principles of peace, justice, and human rights for all."As Zanu-PF, we stand in solidarity with the people of the State of Palestine during these challenging times. We extend our heartfelt condolences and resolute support in light of the recent devastating attacks that tragically claimed the lives of numerous innocent individuals.""The loss of more than 400 lives is a deeply distressing event, and our sympathies go out to the affected families and communities who have suffered from this senseless violence perpetrated by the occupying authority. Zanu-PF unequivocally denounces any hostile actions by the occupying power and reiterates our commitment to the principles of peace, justice, and human rights for all.""It is imperative that the global community collaborates to address the underlying causes of this conflict, promote dialogue, and strive for a peaceful and enduring resolution. Zanu-PF upholds the right to self-determination, security, and independence for the people of Palestine," Mpofu stated.He urged the involved parties to prioritize diplomacy and engage in peaceful negotiations to de-escalate tensions in the region.Mpofu emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilian lives and ensuring the well-being of ordinary individuals caught in the conflict."Zanu-PF calls upon the international community, governments, organizations, and individuals alike to come together and diligently work towards a peaceful resolution and a brighter future for the people of Palestine, who continue to endure the yoke of occupation and brutal suppression, as witnessed in Gaza."