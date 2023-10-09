Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

News / National

by Staff reporter

Members of Zanu-PF's National Youth League are gearing up to rally support for their party in the Gutu West constituency.Addressing the National Youth League's executive members hailing from all ten provinces, Tino Machakaire, the Secretary for Youth Affairs of the party, announced that the Youth League will mobilize its efforts in the Gutu West constituency, which is scheduled to hold a by-election on November 11."As the Youth League, we are fully committed to a significant campaign in Gutu West constituency, where our Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, John Paradza, is running against other candidates," Machakaire expressed."We all know that one of our own, Paradza, will be contesting in the upcoming Gutu West by-elections on November 11, 2023. Consequently, we must all converge in Gutu and vigorously campaign for our party and our candidate."We face a formidable campaign to ensure Zanu-PF secures victory in Gutu West constituency," Machakaire emphasized.He encouraged Youth League members to deliver on the promises made during the campaign."Now that the elections have concluded, it's time to work on fulfilling all the commitments we made during the campaign period."Legacy issues such as youth empowerment, employment, land matters, the heifer pass-on program, and youth vocational skill training require the attention of the National Executive," he asserted.Machakaire challenged the Youth League to formulate a five-year plan to monitor and evaluate programs periodically."We are now gearing up for the 2028 elections. We must devise a systematic five-year plan, a youth empowerment strategy to monitor and assess our programs at regular intervals."For us to attain our set objectives without leaving anyone or any area behind, we should enhance symbiotic relations with all relevant stakeholders in youth development initiatives," Machakaire added.He commended the First Secretary of Zanu-PF, President Mnangagwa, for appointing National Youth League members to the Cabinet."We are expected to create youth resolutions that will guide the implementation of youth programs. The party is currently preparing for the Annual People's Conference, which is set to take place in Gweru from October 26 to 29," he mentioned.Machakaire urged youth across the nation to actively participate in the anti-sanctions campaign scheduled for October 25.