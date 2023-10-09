Suspected donkey thief axed to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 47-year-old resident from Gokwe narrowly escaped death when he was attacked by four individuals who accused him of stealing their donkey.Witness Sibanda is currently fighting for his life at Gokwe Hospital.According to Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the police spokesperson for Midlands, Sibanda was present at a local store in Village Mafa, situated under Chief Nemangwe. It was there that he was confronted by Blessed Mafa, Bright Mafa, Bhoidho Mafa, and Dashday Siziba, who were armed with various weapons, including axes, knobkerries, and machetes."They alleged that he had stolen a donkey belonging to one of them, which led to a dispute. During the altercation, one of the suspects struck Sibanda on the head with an axe, causing him to lose consciousness and bleed profusely," explained Inspector Mahoko.While the suspects quickly fled the scene, Sibanda was rushed to Gokwe Hospital, where he is now in critical condition.Inspector Mahoko emphasized the importance of resolving disputes without resorting to violence and urged the public to avoid unnecessary loss of life. He also appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.