USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated approximately $1 million to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to initiate a 14-month project aimed at enhancing the resilience of migrant returnees and their households through income-generating activities throughout the nation.

This funding of $1,097,540 will benefit nearly 8,000 individuals in the Mwenezi, Zaka, Nkayi, Matobo, and Umzingwane districts. These areas, as per IOM surveys, are susceptible to the impacts of climate change and other socio-economic challenges.

IOM Zimbabwe stated in a Thursday announcement that households in these communities face challenges in generating sufficient income to meet essential needs, often relying solely on remittances during certain periods of the year.

"IOM's surveys have revealed that in these regions, seasonal or permanent migration is a common coping strategy," according to IOM Zimbabwe.

"Returning migrants from these areas frequently face destitution and sometimes suffer from trauma due to their experiences and the return process. Simultaneously, their households lose a source of remittances."

The 14-month project, as per the organization, will provide cash and voucher-based assistance to vulnerable migrant returnees to support income-generating activities for 1,850 at-risk households (7,955 individuals).

Additionally, IOM will conduct village and household assessments to identify project participants and market assessments to identify suitable income-generating activities.

In this approach, participants will procure the necessary materials for income-generating activities via e-vouchers administered by a private sector partner with an extensive network.

"These income-generating activities will offer a source of income to address participants' immediate needs and reduce circular migration or reliance on negative coping strategies.

The project will also provide information, counseling, and referral services to returnees in need of mental health and psychosocial support," stated IOM Zimbabwe.

The organization also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering effective and dignified assistance to individuals in need.

IOM explained that cash-based interventions (CBI) provide support through cash or voucher assistance, enabling beneficiaries to directly purchase goods or services. Well-implemented CBIs, it noted, have shown the capacity to enhance recipients' resettlement by giving them the power to prioritize items and services according to their needs.

"IOM has found that CBI provides assistance in a more dignified manner, restoring autonomy and empowering recipients. Furthermore, CBI can contribute to the recovery of local markets and financial infrastructure following disruptions caused by disasters or crises," the organization added.

Mario Lito Malanca, the IOM Zimbabwe Chief of Mission, stated that USAID's support will enhance their capacity for humanitarian assistance work.

He noted that the organization will utilize the CBI model as part of a comprehensive approach linking humanitarian assistance with social protection systems and livelihood support.

"We are thrilled to once again collaborate with USAID on the implementation of a project to enhance access to basic necessities and bolster the resilience of migrants, mobile populations, and affected communities in times of crisis," he remarked.

Source - The Chronicle

