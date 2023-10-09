Latest News Editor's Choice


Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

by Staff reporter
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning about thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and lightning in the regions of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and the northern areas of Matabeleland South on Friday.

The public is strongly advised to take precautions in light of this weather condition, which is anticipated to occur in the afternoon. While the rest of the country is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions, Matabeleland North, the Bulawayo metropolitan area, and the northern parts of Matabeleland South should anticipate thunderstorms in the later part of the day. These thunderstorms may bring violent winds and lightning, and as such, it is crucial for members of the public to be aware and take measures to protect themselves and their property, according to the MSD's statement.

The MSD also offers the following advice to the public during hot conditions: ensure proper hydration and wear sun hats when outdoors, refrain from starting veld fires, and adequately irrigate crops and provide hydration to animals to mitigate heat stress in both crops and livestock. When thunder is heard, seek appropriate shelter nearby, as recommended by the MSD.

