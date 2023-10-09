Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa vows dire measures

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change), has taken action by withdrawing all party legislators and councillors from both parliamentary and council positions in response to the surprising removal of 15 party MPs at the request of the self-proclaimed party secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu.

This crisis emerged earlier in the month when Tshabangu issued a directive to parliament, calling for the recall of 15 MPs and 17 councillors. This action was ostensibly based on the claim that these individuals were no longer members of the main opposition party.

Many perceive this crisis as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's political strategies aimed at exacerbating instability within the opposition party's ranks.

During a press conference in Harare on Wednesday, Nelson Chamisa, who has been facing ongoing state intimidation, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda, to reverse the recalls, warning of further actions if necessary.

"Until this matter is resolved, CCC MPs and councillors will abstain from participating in parliamentary and council proceedings," Chamisa declared.

"By 'abstain,' we mean that they have not withdrawn. We are stating that no parliamentary or council business will proceed until the issues are rectified and justice is served through the process we have agreed upon."

The leader of Zimbabwe's most significant opposition party also hinted at the possibility of complete withdrawal from parliamentary and local authority positions if the party's demands are not met.

"We have abstained, but the option of withdrawal is also on the table...which could escalate the country's crisis because we already have a constitutional crisis, and it could worsen if justice is not served concerning the ongoing matters," he added.

Chamisa, who established CCC in 2020 following a bitter leadership dispute that divided the MDC Alliance, accused their adversaries of attempting to create similar divisions within his party.

"We will not permit the same tactics and tricks to be employed twice," he emphasized.

"We are CCC, and that will not change, regardless of what Zanu-PF attempts or any machinations, FAZ mechanisms, plots, or anything else."

Chamisa also called for a dialogue with the ruling party to address the nation's pressing issues.

"...A political resolution, political dialogue must happen immediately to address the concerns surrounding the disputed election. This is the approach mandated by the citizens and the National Assembly," he stressed.

Source - zimlive

Most Popular In 7 Days