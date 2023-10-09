CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has alleged that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislatures who were withdrawn from Parliament by its leader Nelson Chamisa this morning attended a meeting of standing rules and orders committee.Charamba claims that the MPs pleaded with the Speaker Jacob Mudenda to be let in.Chamisa yesterday instructed his MPs and councillors from both parliament and councils to dis-engage in response to the shock ouster of 15 party MPs at the behest of self-styled party secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.Said Charamba, "CONTRARY TO CLAIMS OF DISENGAGEMENT, TRIPLE C MPs are in Parliament this morning to attend a meeting of STANDING RULES AND ORDERS COMMITTEE. They pleaded with the Speaker to be let in!! So much about DISENGAGEMENT, BARELY A DAY LATER!!!!!"