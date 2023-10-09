Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

News / National

by Staff reporter

https://t.co/nZwz0uCL8T He hopes for regional intervention. This won't happen with any weight, if happen at all. It's a spur-of-the-moment reaction - understandable - but lacking strategic depth and plan. — Stephen Chan (@DrStephenChan) October 11, 2023

It takes 2 to tango: Chamisa calls for dialogue with ZANU-PF after MPs, councillors recalls https://t.co/uEDCwy1K4W It's getting confusing now: calling for dialogue while disengaging from the elected positions that remain, saying ZANU-PF is responsible but still wanting dialogue. — Stephen Chan (@DrStephenChan) October 12, 2023

Professor Stephen Chan, who is alleged to be a known advisor to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has said that Chamisa's call for SADC, African Union and UN intervention based on the "disengagement" from Parliament by his MPs and from Citizens for Coalition Change controlled and run urban councils by his councillors is "a spur-of-the-moment reaction - understandable - but lacking strategic depth and plan".Professor Chan's comment comes a day after the CCC leader withdrew all party legislators and councillors from both parliament and councils in response to the shock ouster of 15 party MPs at the behest of self-styled party secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.Said Professor Chan on X (formerly Twitter), "He hopes for regional intervention. This won't happen with any weight, if happens at all. It's a spur-of-the-moment reaction - understandable - but lacking strategic depth and plan."Professor Chan also questioned Chamisa's call for dialogue with Zanu-PF."It's getting confusing now: calling for dialogue while disengaging from the elected positions that remain, saying ZANU-PF is responsible but still wanting dialogue."