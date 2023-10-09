CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

CCC legislator Joana Mamombe appeared in court today and successfully had her arrest warrant revoked. Mamombe is currently facing charges related to fabricating abductions. The warrant was issued after she failed to attend a court hearing.The background leading to the arrest of the activists is as follows: On May 13, 2020, at approximately 12:30 pm, Mamombe and her colleague Netsai Marova, who is currently on the run, joined other youth activists associated with the MDC-A party. They gathered at Choppies Supermarket in Warren Park 1 and staged a demonstration against the removal of their party's MPs from Parliament and the allocation of funds for COVID-19 response.On the same day, they informed friends, family, and their lawyer that they had been arrested at a roadblock near the Showgrounds in Harare and were taken to Harare Central Police Station. Their lawyer, Mr. Jeremiah Bamu, contacted the police CID Law and Order section and communicated with Detective Chief Inspector Chibaya, reporting the alleged arrests.However, upon investigation, it was determined that they had not been arrested. On the same day, news of their supposed arrest circulated on social media and in local newspapers.On May 15, 2020, at around 1 am, Mr. Bamu informed the police that the three were located at Muchapondwa Business Centre in Bindura. The police, along with Mr. Bamu, retrieved the trio and transported them to a hospital in Waterfalls, Harare, as they claimed to have been subjected to torture.On May 19, 2020, Marova was interviewed by Detective Chafa, where she alleged that she had been abducted and tortured by the police. Subsequently, Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri were interviewed on May 25, 2020, according to the State.The police investigation revealed that the three were not actually abducted but had staged the kidnapping.