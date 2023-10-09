Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A JOINT agricultural project between the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and Bulawayo-based war veteran Phathakahle Dube has failed to take off for the past 20 years.

Dube, who owns PKD Malindi (Pvt) Limited company, signed a joint venture agreement with NRZ in June 2003 to engage in farming activities at plot 5 Woolandale Estate in Khami, Bulawayo. However, the project suffered a stillbirth after the property was invaded by 53 illegal settlers.

The plot belongs to NRZ and its late general manager Mike Karakadzai had okayed the deal which has since left Dube in a quandary, shuffling from one office to the next seeking assistance, with little success.

Yesterday, Dube said he was frustrated by the lack of progress in evicting the invaders in order to allow the project to commence.

In September 2018, Dube  and the NRZ were granted an eviction order to remove the illegal settlers from the farm, but efforts to evict them were futile. After failing to evict the invaders, Dube approached the then Defence and War Veterans ministry for assistance in November 2022.

In response, the then secretary in the ministry Mark Grey Marongwe, wrote to the new NRZ general manager Respina Zinyanduko, seeking clarification on the matter.

"We note that the NRZ is in a joint venture with Dube which was duly entered and signed between yourselves on June 30 2003 for purposes of agricultural activities. It is regrettable to note that no meaningful farming activities have taken place owing to the presence of illegal settlers who have disrupted farming operations since 2003," Marongwe wrote.

"We, therefore, implore your office as the owners of the land in dispute to exercise lawful authority in evicting these illegal squatters to enableour member to freely participate in government programmes aimed at enhancing national food security."

On May 3, 2023, Zinyanduko wrote to permanent secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Theodious Chinyanga.

She said NRZ and PKD Malindi have been seeking to execute the eviction order without success and the illegal settlers still occupy the property.

On October 3, 2023, a legal advisor for war veterans affairs, one BC Maposa, wrote to the NRZ saying: "Such a scenario has unduly prejudiced and disadvantaged Dube who could not, owing to the prevailing situation, partake and participate in government programmes and schemes meant to empower veterans of the struggle."

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

8 hrs ago | 934 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

8 hrs ago | 1263 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

8 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

15 hrs ago | 973 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

15 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2916 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

17 hrs ago | 837 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

17 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

17 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

17 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

17 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

17 hrs ago | 389 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

17 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

17 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

17 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

17 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

17 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

17 hrs ago | 208 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

17 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

17 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

17 hrs ago | 240 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

17 hrs ago | 229 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days