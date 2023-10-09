Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Old Mutual Zimbabwe, a leading financial services provider, has joined hands with New Faces New Voices for a training event aimed at empowering women in various areas, including entrepreneurship and financial literacy.The event is scheduled to take place on today, 12 October 2023, at St John's Anglican Church in Mutare.The training program will run under the flagship financial education programme On The Money which seeks to equip individuals with essential skills and knowledge to excel in entrepreneurship and improve their financial literacy. By focusing on these key areas, the initiative aims to empower women to become self-reliant, financially independent, and successful contributors to their communities and the economy at large.In light of this collaboration, Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual's Head of Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability, expressed her enthusiasm for the event. She encouraged the women of Mutare to actively participate in the program, highlighting Old Mutual's commitment to inclusion and diversity."Ladies of Mutare, we extend a warm invitation to join us at this empowering training event. As Old Mutual we remain steadfast in our commitment to create inclusive spaces where women can thrive, regardless of societal expectations or gender orientation. We firmly believe in cultivating diversity, not just as a talking point, but through tangible initiatives that foster a truly inclusive environment," said Mbayiwa.This partnership is not the first between Old Mutual and New Faces New Voices. In the past, they have successfully collaborated to train women in areas such asfinancial literacy, leadership, and investments. Old Mutual's interest to increase women visibility through fostering access to finance and financial services, strengthening the skills and capacity of Zimbabwean women propelled the training of 8 088 women in the country to date."The partnership signifies our commitment to women's empowerment and the promotion of gender equality. By providing training opportunities and fostering an environment that supports women in their professional and business endeavors, we believe we are indeed actively working towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society," added Mbayiwa.All women in Mutare are encouraged to attend this empowering training event, where they will have the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals, develop valuable skills, and connect with a supportive network of like-minded individuals.