Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Old Mutual Zimbabwe has announced that it will be running the 2nd edition of the highly anticipated Kids Financial Education Bootcamp dubbed $mart Money Kids for a Brighter Tomorrow.This immersive and interactive program is designed to equip children with essential financial skills while having fun. By joining the adventure and embarking on this journey children will unlock their financial potential and learn, from their young ages, how to master their finances like pros.The Bootcamp is specifically tailored for primary and high school students, providing them with an opportunity to learn key financial concepts and is set to take place online from the 13th to the 29th of October 2023."We are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of children and youth, and the Kids Financial Education Bootcamp is a testament to that commitment," says Samuel Matsekete, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Group CEO."Financial literacy is a crucial life skill that sets the foundation for long-term financial well-being. By providing children with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, we are empowering them to take control of their financial futures. We believe that investing in financial education at a young age is key to building a financially secure and prosperous nation." Matsekete said.The bootcamp's primary objectives are to teach financial fundamentals, including planning, savings, understanding debt, investments, and budgeting, in an engaging way. Through a series of interactive sessions, children will learn these essential concepts that will serve as a foundation for their financial well-being. As a responsible business, Old Mutual stands out by prioritizing financial education and inclusivity.Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual Zimbabwe's Head of Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability, emphasized on the importance of inclusivity in financial education. "Old Mutual, firmly believes that financial education should be accessible to all. We are proud to offer the On the Money Kids Financial Literacy Bootcamp as a free online program, ensuring that children from diverse backgrounds can participate and benefit from this valuable initiative." said Mbayiwa."By instilling financial literacy skills in our youth, we are contributing to a more economically empowered society. We encourage parents and guardians to seize this opportunity and enroll their children in this exciting program, as it equips them with the knowledge and confidence to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives," she addedUpon completion of the Bootcamp, students will receive certificates, recognizing their dedication and commitment to mastering their financial futures. Additionally, participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes that await them throughout the program. These incentives add an element of excitement and motivation, encouraging children to actively participate and apply their newfound knowledge.Parents and guardians play a crucial role in shaping their children's financial habits. By involving parents to actively register their children in the boot camp, Old Mutual aims to promote sound financial discussions within families, fostering a positive and supportive environment for financial growth.