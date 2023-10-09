Drunk businessman loses firearm

News / National

by Desmond Nleya | Simbarashe Sithole

A Bulawayo businessman lost his firearm to unknown people after he left it unattended while on a drinking spree.Mphakathi Ncube (52), of Selbourne Park in Bulawayo appeared before Plumtree Magistrates' court, Mr Joshua Nembawere this Thursday facing charges of failing to secure his firearm after he had left it in his car's dashboard while drinking beer in a bottle store in Mphoengs on 24 September 2023.The court further heard that after 2 hours of drinking, Mphakathi discovered that his CZ pistol was missing and made a police report.He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine of S400 or four months in prison. 3 months were however suspended on condition he does not within that period commit a similar offence.Mr Voster Makuwerere appeared for the state.