Madinda will be solely in charge

News / National

by Staff reporter

MADINDA Ndlovu will be solely in charge when Highlanders FC clash with Cranborne Bullets in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.Baltemar Brito will miss the match because of national team duty. He is with a Zimbabwe national team which is in camp in Harare as the Warriors technical team seeks to have a better appreciation of the material at their disposal.Joel Luphahla Caf C while Madinda boasts Caf A.Only coaches with Caf B and better are allowed to coach in the Castle Lager Premiership.On Thursday, Brito announced that he would leave Bosso in the capable hands of Madinda and Luphahla.