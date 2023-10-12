News / National
Madinda will be solely in charge

MADINDA Ndlovu will be solely in charge when Highlanders FC clash with Cranborne Bullets in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
Baltemar Brito will miss the match because of national team duty. He is with a Zimbabwe national team which is in camp in Harare as the Warriors technical team seeks to have a better appreciation of the material at their disposal.
Joel Luphahla Caf C while Madinda boasts Caf A.
Only coaches with Caf B and better are allowed to coach in the Castle Lager Premiership.
On Thursday, Brito announced that he would leave Bosso in the capable hands of Madinda and Luphahla.
Source - The Chronicle