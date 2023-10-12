Massive corruption unearthed at education offices

News / National

by Desmond Nleya | Simbarashe Sithole

Massive corruption has been un earthed in Mashonaland Central provincial education offices where employees are reportedly awarding themselves with unauthorised allowances.

This follows the arrest of Smart Makarutsa (52) and Aaron Gomba (52) who on Friday appeared before Bindura magistrate's court Samantha Dlamini facing charges of corruptly awarding themselves with $550 in Traveling and Subsistence allowance on a journey that was never made.The court led by Carson Kundiona heard that the accused in connivance with their colleagues, Benny Muzurura and Lilian Mukorera who are still at large submitted fake documents to the Ministry's Head office for payment.They allegedly faked the signatures of the Chief Accountant Miriam Mutandwa and the Acting Provincial Education Director Mr A Mutena.They were all remanded out of custody on $200 bail each to 13 November 2023.The latest case comes after another employee, Lorraine Marodza was charged for the same offence using the same modus operanda and is also out on bail.