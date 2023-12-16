SA actress Nombulelo Mhlongo to Join Ambassador Edd Branson for crossover service in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

As the year comes to an end, Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare, is set to host a monumental religious event on the 31st of December 2023. Renowned South African actress Nombulelo Mhlongo will be joining forces with the influential spiritual leader Ambassador Edd Branson for a crossover service like no other. This is expected to be a transformative moment for attendees, offering hope, prophetic guidance, and powerful deliverance.Edd Branson, affectionately known as "The Ambassador," has gained a significant following throughout Africa for his accurate prophecies, remarkable healing abilities, and his adeptness at casting out demons. His reputation as a spiritually gifted individual has drawn people from all walks of life to seek solace and spiritual direction.On the other hand, Nombulelo Mhlongo is a versatile and talented actress from South Africa, known for her captivating performances in numerous acclaimed productions. While she may be more commonly associated with the entertainment industry, Mhlongo has expressed an active interest in spirituality and personal growth. Her decision to join Ambassador Edd Branson for this crossover service undoubtedly adds an intriguing twist to the event.The crossover service, which falls on the last day of the year, has become an annual tradition for Ambassador Edd Branson and his devoted followers. It is a time to reflect on the past year, seek divine guidance for the year ahead, and partake in powerful spiritual encounters. Many attendees testify to experiencing breakthroughs, healing, and deliverance during these services.The event will be held in Harare, Zimbabwe, making it accessible to people from all over the country and even neighboring nations. The venue, yet to be disclosed, is expected to accommodate the large number of attendees who are eager to converge and seek spiritual rejuvenation.For those planning to attend, anticipation is mounting as the crossover service promises to be an unforgettable experience. With Ambassador Edd Branson's track record of accurate prophecies and extraordinary spiritual encounters, coupled with Nombulelo Mhlongo's star power and personal interest in spirituality, attendees can expect an extraordinary event filled with guidance, inspiration, and healing.The crossover service will not only provide spiritual nourishment but also serve as a platform for people to connect with one another, network, and build a community of like-minded individuals. The event will offer an opportunity to embrace faith, hope, and the power of collective worship.As the year comes to a close, the crossover service with Ambassador Edd Branson and the presence of South African actress Nombulelo Mhlongo will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on those in attendance. It is poised to be an evening of spiritual elevation, with attendees seeking divine intervention and guidance in their personal and collective journeys.