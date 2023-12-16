'Bring a lie detector test' Welshman Ncube dares Chamisa supporters

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Here is my offer 2 u. Bring a lie dictator machine to Byo at a time of your choosing & strap me onto it & ask me the question if I had any prior knowledge or information of the first set of recalls he made & I will answer that I didn't & the machine dial won't move a millimeter. — Prof. Welshman Ncube (@Welshman_Ncube) December 16, 2023

In a Twitter exchange that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Professor Welshman Ncube, the Vice President of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), responded to allegations of involvement in the controversial recalls orchestrated by interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu. The heated exchange occurred when William Zambezi, a Twitter user, directly questioned Ncube's role in the parliamentary recalls.Zambezi, seeking clarity on Ncube's stance, queried, "Are you involved in Tshabangu illegal recalls?" The question was in reference to the recent actions taken by Tshabangu, who, as the interim secretary general of the CCC, had initiated the recall of Members of Parliament who were deemed to have ceased their party membership.In a characteristically defiant response, Ncube offered an intriguing proposition, stating, "Here is my offer 2 u. Bring a lie dictator machine to Byo at a time of your choosing & strap me onto it & ask me the question if I had any prior knowledge or information of the first set of recalls he made & I will answer that I didn't & the machine dial won't move a millimeter."The challenge seems to be a direct response to the growing speculation surrounding Ncube's alleged involvement or knowledge of the recalls. By invoking the idea of a lie detector test, Ncube appears confident in his denial and is seemingly willing to subject himself to a definitive examination.The recalls initiated by Tshabangu have been a source of controversy within the CCC, with dissenting voices within the party expressing concerns over the manner and timing of the recalls. The situation has led to internal divisions, raising questions about the unity and cohesion of the recently formed opposition coalition.As this Twitter exchange gains traction on social media platforms, political analysts and party members are closely watching the developments, anticipating whether Ncube's challenge will be accepted and how it might influence the ongoing discourse surrounding the CCC's internal dynamics.The CCC, formed as a coalition of opposition forces, faces the challenge of maintaining internal harmony as it seeks to present a united front against the ruling party in upcoming political engagements. The outcome of this controversy involving Ncube could have significant implications for the party's credibility and public perception.