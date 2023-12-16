BREAKING: Jacob Zuma dumps ANC...forms new party

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a surprising and significant announcement on Saturday, former South African President Jacob Zuma declared that he will not campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming 2024 elections. Zuma cited a misalignment of values with the current ANC leadership under President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressing concerns that the party has deviated from its historical roots.Zuma, a key figure in the ANC and the anti-apartheid struggle, asserted, "My conscience will not allow me to lie to the people of South Africa and to pretend that the ANC of Ramaphosa is the ANC of Luthuli, Tambo, and Mandela. It is not the ANC that I joined and went to jail for."Aligning himself with other former ANC leaders, including Thabo Mbeki, Zuma argued that supporting the ANC under Ramaphosa would be a betrayal of the party's founding principles.However, Zuma didn't stop at distancing himself from the ANC; he also revealed his decision to vote for the Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) Party in the 2024 elections. The MK Party, registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) with Zuma's approval, aims to address the concerns raised by Zuma and others who believe that the ANC has strayed from its original mission.Zuma urged all South Africans to join him in voting for the MK Party and any other progressive parties that seek total liberation and the return of land to its rightful owners, the African people. He emphasized the need for unity among both young and older leaders to navigate the challenges facing the country.In recent months, Zuma revealed that he has engaged in discussions with leaders of various progressive political parties, aiming to foster unity among the historically oppressed and dispossessed in South Africa. These discussions include talks about the formation of a Patriotic Front and a voting bloc following the 2024 election to pursue a minimum consensus program."The single aim is to steer the ship of total liberation from colonialism back on course by uniting Africans across the country, the African continent, and the African diaspora behind the battle for land, justice, and radical transformation towards economic freedom," Zuma stated.Zuma's announcement adds a new dimension to the political landscape in South Africa, setting the stage for a potentially significant realignment of political forces ahead of the 2024 elections. The endorsement of the MK Party and the call for unity underscore the deep-seated concerns about the direction of the nation's politics and the quest for a more just and equitable future.