Nelson Chamisa's plot to engage in violent mass demonstrations exposed

by Nkululeko Nkomo

In the wake of ongoing recalls, exacerbating an already tumultuous political landscape, the desperate faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), spearheaded by Nelson Chamisa, is allegedly contemplating a strategy to sow chaos and disturb the prevailing peace within the nation, according to information reported by the State owned Sunday Mail.The CCC finds itself entangled in a severe internal crisis, marked by the interim secretary-general, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, recalling numerous legislators and councillors due to internal strife within the structure-lacking opposition party.With Tshabangu signaling the possibility of further recalls, members aligned with Chamisa are reportedly grappling with the repercussions and are now purportedly contemplating exporting their internal turmoil onto the national stage.This publication said it has learned that Chamisa's CCC faction has been orchestrating clandestine meetings across various provinces, urging the youth to engage in sporadic demonstrations.At a provincial meeting in Belvedere, Harare, CCC's mobilizer, Mr. Amos Chibaya, allegedly conveyed to party supporters that the planned demonstrations "will attract the international community’s attention." Furthermore, he indicated that the protests aim to precede Chamisa's diplomatic offensive, designed to capture international attention and cast aspersions on President Mnangagwa’s administration.Similar reports emerged from Masvingo, where CCC member Mr. Simon Ziki is purportedly mobilizing youth and planning visits to all 26 constituencies in the province.In response to these developments, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Presidential Spokesperson Mr. George Charamba issued a stern warning to those orchestrating the demonstrations, cautioning that the full force of the law would be brought to bear upon them.“Clearly, this is premeditated violence by the CCC, hoping to boost their leader’s so-called foreign mission to subvert Zimbabwe. Let him be rest assured that it will abort,” he remarked.Despite these allegations, CCC spokesperson Mr. Promise Mkwananzi vehemently denied any plans for demonstrations when reached for comment last night.The recent by-elections held to fill vacant national assembly and local authority seats, resulting from October's recalls, saw ZANU PF securing a significant victory, claiming seven of the parliamentary seats. In November, Tshabangu further escalated tensions with an additional 18 recalls of CCC legislators in the National Assembly and Senate. By-elections for the 18 vacant seats are slated for February 3, 2024. The political landscape in Zimbabwe remains fraught with uncertainty as internal strife within the opposition spills over into potential public unrest.