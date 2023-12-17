ZRP unveils Top 20 most wanted criminals in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released a list of the country's top 20 most wanted criminals. The individuals on this list are suspected to be involved in a range of criminal activities, from armed robberies to heists targeting financial institutions.At the summit of this rogues' gallery is Leonard Huni, a notorious suspected armed robber aged 39, believed to be residing in South Africa. Huni, who had previously skipped bail on armed robbery charges in 2019, escalated his criminal activities upon his release, prompting his inclusion in the list of the most wanted. Sources indicate that Huni, allegedly involved in cigarette smuggling, managed to escape a South African shootout where eight other suspects lost their lives.Transitional criminals Ishmael Chamunorwa Maoneke and Simbarashe Matanda also feature prominently, with authorities suspecting their South African residency while committing crimes in Zimbabwe. The duo, known for targeting illegal money changers and cash-in-transit vans, were previously arrested and granted bail in 2018.The wanted list includes Elijah Vumbunu, alias Mupositori; David Sawadye; Israel Zulu; Kudakwashe Mudzingwa, alias Umbro; Takafa Vumbunu, alias Naison Mahembe; Paul Chinake; and Brian Murape. These individuals are believed to be part of a gang involved in a high-profile cash-in-transit van heist, transporting nearly 12kg of gold worth US$675,000 from How Mine to Fidelity Gold Refinery in October of last year. The gang is suspected of targeting various financial institutions, money transfer agents, wholesalers, and grocery shops nationwide.Sydney Chimiti and Prince Gawe, also wanted, allegedly orchestrated a robbery involving US$49,000, R9,000, $7,000, and a Toyota Mark X from a Harare family, posing as potential clients for detergents. The duo is accused of another crime where they robbed a Harare businessman of US$59,000, pretending to be police officers enforcing lockdown regulations.The list further includes Alex Tawanda Sithole and Clive Conwell, notorious for their involvement in up to 100 cases, including robberies or stealing from cars in Bulawayo, Harare, and Mutare. Paul Chinake, alias Pauro, and Lovejoy Chogugudza are wanted for their role in a viral robbery in Lochinvar.The Zimbabwe Republic Police, particularly the CID Homicide Department, is calling on the public to provide any information that might lead to the arrest of these suspects. A high-ranking detective involved in the investigations assured the public that all information provided would be acted upon. The detective urged citizens to contact the Homicide Department directly at 0242 758031, emphasizing the crucial role the public plays in helping law enforcement crack these cases and rid society of these criminals. The authorities remain unwavering in their commitment to pursuing justice and maintaining public safety.