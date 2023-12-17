Moreblessing Ali's ghost visits Job Sikhala in prison

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician Job Sikhala has disclosed that the spirit of the late Moreblessing Ali visited him in a dream, now reincarnated as an angel. Sikhala, who has spent over a year and a half behind bars for charges related to inciting public violence at Ali's funeral, penned a somber letter from prison on December 14, unraveling the ghostly encounter.In his heartfelt account, Sikhala described witnessing Ali in a dream, adorned in white garments and soaring like an angel. The eerie dream unfolded as Sikhala stood alongside others in his company, prompting him to question the ethereal presence.“I asked those who were with me in that dream, whether the person who was flying to us was not Moreblessing Ali. They told me that it was truly her. I further asked them why she was not walking but flying in wings," Sikhala wrote.The unsettling revelation adds a haunting layer to the tragic tale of Moreblessing Ali, who fell victim to the heinous act of Pius Jamba Mukandi. Recently convicted of Ali's murder, Jamba awaits sentencing for allegedly dismembering her body and discarding it in a well at his mother’s homestead in Beatrice in June of the preceding year.Sikhala's correspondence from prison serves as a melancholic reminder of the profound impact of Ali's untimely demise, the subsequent legal proceedings, and the lingering trauma experienced by those connected to the tragic events.