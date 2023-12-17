Zimbabwe to rejoin Commonwealth in 2024

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a pivotal development underscoring President Mnangagwa's diplomatic doctrine of engagement and re-engagement, Zimbabwe stands on the brink of a historic return to the Commonwealth in early 2024. This prospective reintegration is strategically timed to precede the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled for October in Samoa, where Zimbabwe aims to participate as a full member.The meticulous orchestration of this diplomatic maneuver has been facilitated by the Commonwealth secretariat, presently engaged in the finalization of official formalities heralding Zimbabwe's readmission into the esteemed 56-member grouping, predominantly composed of former British colonies.The imminent return to the Commonwealth marks a significant milestone in President Mnangagwa's foreign policy initiative, aimed at fostering international collaboration and dismantling the barriers that have isolated the nation in the past. A peaceful, free, and fair election in August of this year served as the catalyst, earning Zimbabwe commendation from the Commonwealth Election Observer Mission for the efficient management of the plebiscite by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, with decades of diplomatic experience, expressed confidence in Zimbabwe's readmission, stating, "We have been engaging with certain countries, re-engaging with those who were members of the Commonwealth in 2000, and engaging with others that have since joined as members." Ambassador Shava highlighted ongoing discussions and collaborations with the Commonwealth secretariat, foreseeing a verdict on Zimbabwe's readmission by early to mid-2024.The diplomatic landscape has evolved since Zimbabwe's withdrawal from the Commonwealth in 2003 during heightened tensions between Harare and London over the land reform program. Former President Robert Mugabe announced the withdrawal following the Commonwealth summit in Nigeria, leading to the country's indefinite suspension.In a notable departure from previous policy, the government, in 2018, submitted a formal application for readmission, initiating the Commonwealth's comprehensive four-step assessment process. Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has been instrumental in steering high-level discussions on Zimbabwe's prospective re-entry, engaging in several meetings with President Mnangagwa.Reflecting on Zimbabwe's diplomatic strides, Ambassador Shava acknowledged the consolidation of regional relationships within the SADC region, exemplified by the support received during the election results. Furthermore, Zimbabwe has cultivated ties with other African nations and navigated a nuanced stance in response to global conflicts, distinguishing itself from the geopolitical struggles in Ukraine and expressing concerns over the situation in Gaza.