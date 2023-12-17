Granny (78) axed to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 78-year-old woman from Nembudziya in Gokwe North was found dead after she was struck with an axe on the head by an intruder.The incident took place at Murozvi Village under Chief Chireya.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mrs Aleta Tsvangirai (78) was fatally struck by an unknown intruder who had entered her bedroom hut and she interrogated the person on how they managed to get into the hut while it was locked."The case occurred at Village Murozvi under Chief Chireya, in Nembudziya Gokwe North at around 9pm, where the now deceased, Aleta Tsvangirai was struck once in the head with an axe in her bedroom hut by an unknown intruder and died on the spot. The now deceased was at her homestead with her daughter-in-law before they retired to bed in different huts."The daughter-in-law heard Mrs Tsvangirai quarrelling with another person questioning the person on how he entered her locked bedroom. The daughter-in-law rushed to call neighbours and when they returned they found the now deceased lying unconsciously after being struck with an axe. The intruder had long left the scene. She died before being taken to hospital," he said.