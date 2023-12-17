Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gukurahundi whitewashing hearings begin

by Staff reporter
17 Dec 2023 at 09:43hrs | Views
PUBLIC hearings to document and resolve civil disturbances that transpired in some parts of the country in the 1980s are set to begin early next year, marking the commencement of a historically significant national healing and reconciliation process.

The hearings, set to be led by over 70 traditional chiefs from Matebeleland North and South provinces, seek to bring closure to the post-independence violent clashes, commonly referred to as Gukurahundi. They also seek to identify those who were directly and indirectly affected by the disturbances, capture their views and establish community-led solutions to their grievances. Additionally, the meetings are aimed at engendering community-led peace-building and reconciliation, while facilitating the development of a national narrative on Gukurahundi.

President Mnangagwa's administration has made a commitment to confront the country's ugly past by resolving outstanding issues associated with the disturbances. He has committed to facilitating restorative justice and taking measures to provide healing to communities affected by the civil disturbances.

On Friday, Zimbabwe commemorates Unity Day, to celebrate the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, a historic agreement that ended political tension and violence that plagued the country after independence.

In an interview, National Council of Chiefs president Chief Mtshane Khumalo said traditional leaders who will lead the process had received high-tech equipment to use during the hearings.

Last week, the Government handed over laptops, recorders and printers to 72 traditional chiefs in the two provinces, who will facilitate the hearings. The chiefs and their rapporteurs have since undergone training on data capturing and reporting ahead of the hearings.

Chief Khumalo said the gadgets will help traditional leaders to operate efficiently and effectively.

"It was not possible to start the programme without the necessary equipment," he said.

"We want to thank our President for facilitating these laptops and other equipment to use during this exercise because we need to record all proceedings when we conduct the hearings.

"The significance of this is that, as we go out for the hearings early next year, we will be able to engage with people and hear their concerns, which will be captured using some of the equipment we received."

Upon completion of the hearings, they will compile a report that will be presented to the President.

"We are going to commence the public hearings early next year, and we will start with Matebeleland North and South before moving to Midlands province. As soon as we finish the hearings, we will compile a document that we will present to President Mnangagwa, who will advise on the next step," he said.

A manual on community engagement, developed to guide the hearings, was presented to the President in October last year.

It states: "The chiefs must take cognisant of the special groups in order for them to participate fully.

"The following is a list of some of the groups: alleged rape victims; alleged victims of sodomy; alleged victims of torture; lobby groups and activists; ex-combatants such as ZANU and ZIPRA members; people with disabilities; and the elderly."

The manual states that meetings should be led by a chief's panel comprising the local headman, village heads, religious leaders, Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association representatives, counsellors (to provide counselling and psychosocial support); women representatives, local elders and youths.

It reads: "It is recommended that the chief must reassure the people that the process is non-partisan and is for the benefit of the victims.

"It is recommended that the chief must encourage the people to discuss the matter openly as this will guide the remedial interventions to be taken for the benefit of the victims and the community at large."

The process to bring closure to the Gukurahundi period kicked off in 2019, when Government met with the Matebeleland Collective, a grouping of local civic organisations, to find solutions to ensure healing among the victims of Gukurahundi.

Political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube commended Government for facilitating the healing process.

"The formation of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission was a major step taken by Government to promote peace in the country. It is also a significant move in terms of promoting national healing and closure," said Dr Dube.

He said the hearings will allow the affected communities to air their grievances.

"It is really important to engage with these people and hear from them what they want and desire.

"A lot needs to be done in these communities such as getting identification documents and developing their communities," he said.

Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza described the hearings as historic.

She said: "I can confirm that there will be public consultations in the affected communities.

"This is meant to establish the real needs of the affected people

"This is historic and demonstrates the commitment of the Second Republic in fostering a culture of peace and harmony no matter what challenges may exist.

"It also gives the people the right to decide their own destiny as they participate in activities that concern them."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 556 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 364 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 629 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 73 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 160 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 593 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2274 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1750 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2944 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2145 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views