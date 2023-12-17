Gukurahundi whitewashing hearings begin

News / National

by Staff reporter

PUBLIC hearings to document and resolve civil disturbances that transpired in some parts of the country in the 1980s are set to begin early next year, marking the commencement of a historically significant national healing and reconciliation process.The hearings, set to be led by over 70 traditional chiefs from Matebeleland North and South provinces, seek to bring closure to the post-independence violent clashes, commonly referred to as Gukurahundi. They also seek to identify those who were directly and indirectly affected by the disturbances, capture their views and establish community-led solutions to their grievances. Additionally, the meetings are aimed at engendering community-led peace-building and reconciliation, while facilitating the development of a national narrative on Gukurahundi.President Mnangagwa's administration has made a commitment to confront the country's ugly past by resolving outstanding issues associated with the disturbances. He has committed to facilitating restorative justice and taking measures to provide healing to communities affected by the civil disturbances.On Friday, Zimbabwe commemorates Unity Day, to celebrate the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, a historic agreement that ended political tension and violence that plagued the country after independence.In an interview, National Council of Chiefs president Chief Mtshane Khumalo said traditional leaders who will lead the process had received high-tech equipment to use during the hearings.Last week, the Government handed over laptops, recorders and printers to 72 traditional chiefs in the two provinces, who will facilitate the hearings. The chiefs and their rapporteurs have since undergone training on data capturing and reporting ahead of the hearings.Chief Khumalo said the gadgets will help traditional leaders to operate efficiently and effectively."It was not possible to start the programme without the necessary equipment," he said."We want to thank our President for facilitating these laptops and other equipment to use during this exercise because we need to record all proceedings when we conduct the hearings."The significance of this is that, as we go out for the hearings early next year, we will be able to engage with people and hear their concerns, which will be captured using some of the equipment we received."Upon completion of the hearings, they will compile a report that will be presented to the President."We are going to commence the public hearings early next year, and we will start with Matebeleland North and South before moving to Midlands province. As soon as we finish the hearings, we will compile a document that we will present to President Mnangagwa, who will advise on the next step," he said.A manual on community engagement, developed to guide the hearings, was presented to the President in October last year.It states: "The chiefs must take cognisant of the special groups in order for them to participate fully."The following is a list of some of the groups: alleged rape victims; alleged victims of sodomy; alleged victims of torture; lobby groups and activists; ex-combatants such as ZANU and ZIPRA members; people with disabilities; and the elderly."The manual states that meetings should be led by a chief's panel comprising the local headman, village heads, religious leaders, Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association representatives, counsellors (to provide counselling and psychosocial support); women representatives, local elders and youths.It reads: "It is recommended that the chief must reassure the people that the process is non-partisan and is for the benefit of the victims."It is recommended that the chief must encourage the people to discuss the matter openly as this will guide the remedial interventions to be taken for the benefit of the victims and the community at large."The process to bring closure to the Gukurahundi period kicked off in 2019, when Government met with the Matebeleland Collective, a grouping of local civic organisations, to find solutions to ensure healing among the victims of Gukurahundi.Political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube commended Government for facilitating the healing process."The formation of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission was a major step taken by Government to promote peace in the country. It is also a significant move in terms of promoting national healing and closure," said Dr Dube.He said the hearings will allow the affected communities to air their grievances."It is really important to engage with these people and hear from them what they want and desire."A lot needs to be done in these communities such as getting identification documents and developing their communities," he said.Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza described the hearings as historic.She said: "I can confirm that there will be public consultations in the affected communities."This is meant to establish the real needs of the affected people"This is historic and demonstrates the commitment of the Second Republic in fostering a culture of peace and harmony no matter what challenges may exist."It also gives the people the right to decide their own destiny as they participate in activities that concern them."