Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth return imminent?

by Staff reporter
17 Dec 2023 at 09:43hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE is poised for a historic return to the Commonwealth early next year, before the group convenes its biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), scheduled for October in Samoa.

It is set to participate at that meeting as a full member.

The development will mark the attainment of a major milestone for President Mnangagwa's signature foreign policy of engagement and re-engagement, which seeks to, among other things, reintegrate the country into the international community.

The Sunday Mail has gathered that the Commonwealth secretariat is presently finalising official formalities that will lead up to Zimbabwe's readmission into the 56-member grouping of mostly former British colonies.

In August, Zimbabwe conducted a peaceful, free-and-fair election, clearing the last hurdle that stood in the way of its readmission.

The Commonwealth Election Observer Mission gave the polls a clean bill of health, praising the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for managing the plebiscite efficiently.

In an interview, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said Zimbabwe's readmission was now a foregone conclusion.

"We have been engaging with certain countries . . . re-engaging with those who were members of the Commonwealth in 2000, and engaging with others that have since joined as members," he said.

"And we have also had a lot of meetings with the Commonwealth secretariat. They had their last visit here sometime this year.

"We are hoping that during the course of early 2024, or up to midyear, we should get an answer of what their verdict is.

"We were talking to the current chair . . . my counterpart in that country — Rwanda — the current chair. As the current chair of CHOGM, they did indicate to us that Zimbabwe may be accepted back into the Commonwealth before the next CHOGM."

Zimbabwe withdrew from the Commonwealth in 2003 at the height of tensions between Harare and London over the land reform programme.

Former President Robert Mugabe announced Zimbabwe's withdrawal from the group following the Commonwealth summit in Nigeria that suspended the country indefinitely.

In 2018, Government submitted a formal application for readmission, marking a sharp departure from the previous Government's policy of rancour with the group.

The Commonwealth then initiated its four-step process to assess whether the Southern African nation met the requisite membership criteria.

Since then, the Commonwealth secretariat has dispatched several missions to assess the country's eligibility to rejoin the group following the nation's formal expression of interest to return to the bloc.

The procedures entail an informal assessment, undertaken by the secretary-general, following an expression of interest by an aspirant country; and consultation by the secretary-general with member states.

This will then lead to the extension of an invitation to the interested country. The country then lodges a formal application, which should present evidence of functioning of democratic processes and popular support in that country for joining the body.

Commonwealth secretary-general Mrs Patricia Scotland has held several high-level meetings with President Mnangagwa to discuss the country's impending readmission.

The two last met in May on the sidelines of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.

Success

Amb Shava said Government's engagement and re-engagement drive had borne fruit for Zimbabwe this year.

"Starting with the SADC region, I think we have consolidated our relationship with our neighbours in the sub-region.

"This is very clearly indicated by their support of our election results, where Zanu-PF won resoundingly.

"Quite a good number of them came or sent representatives to the inauguration of His Excellency, President Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa," he said.

He said Zimbabwe had also consolidated its relations with other countries on the continent.

"With respect to Western Europe, we have seen the fight that they are having in Ukraine and it is not our fight.

"We have also seen the devastation that Israel is causing to Gaza.

"We are unhappy with that because there is a United Nations approach for a two-state solution for the people of Palestine and the people of Israel."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 556 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 364 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 629 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 73 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 160 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 593 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2274 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1750 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2944 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2145 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views