Zanu-PF chief whip wants cheaper passports

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi says the goverment must adopt a three-tier system on the issuance of passports to ensure every Zimbabwean has access to the travel document.In his 2024 statement, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube proposed to increase passport fees beginning January.He had proposed to raise the charges for an ordinary passport from US$120 to US$200, but was forced to revise it to US$150 following widespread criticism. An emergency passport will cost US$200.Debating the budget last Thursday, Togarepi said the fees were too steep."I would recommend, if it is good to the Minister, to have a three-tier pricing system," he said."I have no problem with us charging economic fees on passports but I was going to recommend, despite that I support the issue of increasing, but it must then be proportional not in a way that would discourage people from getting a right."Having an identity document is a right."