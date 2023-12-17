Man beats ex-wife for demanding money

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 33-year-old Binga man was dragged to the Hwange magistrates courts for assaulting his ex-wife with a sjambok after she asked for money for the upkeep of their two minor children.Witness Muleya pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before magistrate Yolanda Kabasa Bonzo last week.Bonzo sentenced him to 350 hours of community service to be done at Pashu Clinic starting tomorrow.Prosecutor Brenda Ndlovu said the assault took place on December 5 when Tawo Kapoto asked for money for the upkeep of their two children.Muleya took a sjambok and started whipping her and inflicted injuries on her.