Man regrets sending wife to school

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man says he is regretting sending his ex-wife to school as he accused her of being too greedy and not grateful.This emerged at the Harare magistrate court last week where Brian Ngwana told magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that he could not afford his ex-wife's demands.Isabel was demanding US$900 for the upkeep of their four minor children.Ngwana, however, offered US$100 saying that was enough since he had helped her get a qualification to secure a job."I also acquired a housing stand and built a house that she and the children are living in," he submitted. But Isabel said she was unemployed."He used to take care of us but things changed a few years back when he started having an affair with another woman," she added.Dlamini ordered Ngwana to pay US$300 for the upkeep of their children as well as their school fees.