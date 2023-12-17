News / National
David Coltart says Biti, Ncube have shown commitment to a democratic Zimbabwe
17 Dec 2023 at 10:00hrs | Views
David Coltart, a former Minister of Education in Zimbabwe, has conveyed his disappointment regarding the purported divisions among Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, and Welshman Ncube. Coltart, referring to them as "trusted friends," is disheartened by the reported discord, emphasizing that these individuals have consistently shown unwavering commitment to a free and democratic Zimbabwe despite facing numerous challenges over the years.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Coltart, currently serving as the Mayor of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, expressed his firm belief that his colleagues still harbour a passionate desire to liberate Zimbabwe from tyranny.
He stated, "It is disheartening, to say the least, witnessing the debate swirling around my friends @nelsonchamisa @Tbiti_campaign @Welshman_Ncube. Each one of these fine men is a trusted friend who has shown over decades his individual commitment to a free and democratic #Zimbabwe."
Coltart pointed out that the current discord only benefits ZANU PF and corrupt tyrants. He acknowledged that after years of struggling against a brutal regime, emotions become frayed, especially with agent provocateurs sowing division. Coltart urged everyone to remember the dedicated work each man has contributed and emphasized that none of them has wavered in their desire to rid Zimbabwe of tyranny.
He hopes that this remembrance will serve as the catalyst for restoring relationships among Chamisa, Biti, and Ncube. Coltart believes that this reconciliation will enable them to collaborate once again to achieve the goals they set in September 1999 when the MDC was formed.
In some context, reports on social media suggest that Biti and Ncube, openly expressing disagreement with Chamisa's methods, may be involved in the recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs and councillors. Sengezo Tshabangu, claiming to be the party's interim secretary-general, initiated these recalls, arguing that the recalled members no longer belong to the party and were imposed on the electorate by Chamisa. Both Biti and Ncube have vehemently denied these allegations.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Coltart, currently serving as the Mayor of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, expressed his firm belief that his colleagues still harbour a passionate desire to liberate Zimbabwe from tyranny.
He stated, "It is disheartening, to say the least, witnessing the debate swirling around my friends @nelsonchamisa @Tbiti_campaign @Welshman_Ncube. Each one of these fine men is a trusted friend who has shown over decades his individual commitment to a free and democratic #Zimbabwe."
Coltart pointed out that the current discord only benefits ZANU PF and corrupt tyrants. He acknowledged that after years of struggling against a brutal regime, emotions become frayed, especially with agent provocateurs sowing division. Coltart urged everyone to remember the dedicated work each man has contributed and emphasized that none of them has wavered in their desire to rid Zimbabwe of tyranny.
He hopes that this remembrance will serve as the catalyst for restoring relationships among Chamisa, Biti, and Ncube. Coltart believes that this reconciliation will enable them to collaborate once again to achieve the goals they set in September 1999 when the MDC was formed.
In some context, reports on social media suggest that Biti and Ncube, openly expressing disagreement with Chamisa's methods, may be involved in the recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs and councillors. Sengezo Tshabangu, claiming to be the party's interim secretary-general, initiated these recalls, arguing that the recalled members no longer belong to the party and were imposed on the electorate by Chamisa. Both Biti and Ncube have vehemently denied these allegations.
Source - Pindula