Zulu Royal Houses denounce Cyril Ramaphosa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a strongly-worded statement released recently, the Senior Houses of the Zulu Royal Household expressed their discontent with President Cyril Ramaphosa's interference in the Zulu Kingship dispute, following the Gauteng High Court's recent judgment.The Senior Houses, having meticulously studied the court's decision related to the Zulu Royal Family, welcomed the judgment, emphasizing its alignment with Zulu customs and traditions. The ruling directed that the matter of the Zulu Kingship be referred to the Zulu Royal Family for resolution at an appropriate time.Commending the Zulu Nation and South African citizens for their calmness and respect during this challenging period, the Senior Houses acknowledged various stakeholders who provided thoughtful analyses of the Gauteng High Court decision. However, they expressed deep concern over the Presidency's decision to appeal and challenge the court's ruling.Labeling the Presidency's actions as "regrettable" and "ill-advised," the Senior Houses accused the highest office in the land of haste and interference in Zulu Royal affairs. They pointed out that the court had provided an opportunity for the Presidency to redeem itself but deemed the recent actions a testament to its irredeemable stance.The Senior Houses emphasized that the High Court's decision was not absolute but a foundation for concerned parties to follow customary laws and protocols within the Zulu Royal Family. Criticizing the Presidency for lacking objectivity and picking-and-choosing policies, the statement claimed that the highest office had overstepped its role, causing unnecessary disputes and embarrassment to the mighty Zulu Kingdom.The appeal to President Ramaphosa was clear - the Senior Houses called for impartiality, unbiased actions, and a demonstration of no vested interest in the matter. They stressed the importance of observing royal protocol and urged the government to stay within the bounds of the law.Despite accusations of frivolous litigation funded by taxpayers, the Senior Houses declared their determination to defend their ancestral rights as the Zulu Monarchy. The statement concluded with a plea for the government to respect the court's decision and allow the Zulu Royal Family to independently and traditionally resolve the Kingship matter.