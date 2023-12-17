News / National
OPPORTUNITY: UWC unveils scholarships for O-Level graduates in Zimbabwe
UWC Zimbabwe Announces Scholarship Opportunities for 2024: A Gateway to Global Education
United World Colleges (UWC) Zimbabwe, a prominent player in the global movement towards inclusive education, is pleased to announce the commencement of applications for its esteemed scholarship program. UWC's mission is to utilize education as a unifying force for people, nations, and cultures, fostering peace and sustainability on a global scale.
Overview of Opportunities:
UWC Zimbabwe anticipates receiving offers for placements at 4-8 UWC schools, each with a distinct character and focus deeply rooted in UWC ideals and traditions. Notably, candidates do not select their schools; instead, the National Committee strategically matches selected students with schools that will both challenge and support them optimally.
Financial Support and Inclusivity:
Upon acceptance, students undergo a financial assessment to determine the required financial support from the school and National Committee. Importantly, no student will be denied admission due to financial constraints, underscoring UWC's commitment to inclusivity.
UWC Schools for 2024:
- UWC Atlantic College (United Kingdom)
- UWC Changshu (China)
- UWC Dilijan (Armenia)
- UWC East Africa (Tanzania)
- UWC Robert Bosch (Germany)
Special Open Nomination at UWC Robert Bosch College in Germany:
In addition to the Zimbabwean nominations, UWC Zimbabwe has the privilege of submitting nominations for a Special Open Nomination at UWC Robert Bosch College in Germany. This opportunity extends to students globally, offering three distinct scholarships aligned with the college's mission:
1. The French A Scholarship: Emphasizing the importance of the French language, candidates must exhibit native or near-native proficiency and commit to selecting French A as their language option.
2. The German B Scholarship: Geared towards second-language German speakers, candidates should demonstrate a commitment to enhancing their proficiency and pursuing tertiary education in Germany.
3. The Sustainability Scholarship: Aligned with UWC RBC's dedication to sustainability, candidates should showcase prior commitments to sustainability, pledging active participation and leadership in the school's sustainability programs.
Eligibility Criteria:
To be eligible for UWC through the Zimbabwe National Committee, applicants must:
- Be recent O-Level/IGCSE graduates in Zimbabwe
- Possess a strong academic record with excellent O-Level results (7+ A grades in either ZimSec or IGCSE)
- Demonstrate a solid record of extra-curricular and service activities
- Exhibit a commitment to UWC ideals and representing Zimbabwe in an international community
Prospective candidates for the UWC Robert Bosch Special Open Nomination are encouraged to thoroughly research the specific program they are applying for, showcasing a nuanced understanding of UWC Robert Bosch College.
Embark on a transformative journey of global education with UWC Zimbabwe. Application details and further information can be obtained by contacting the UWC Zimbabwe National Committee. The deadline for applications is [insert deadline]. Don't miss this chance to be part of a global movement for positive change through education.
Click here to apply: https://www.zw.uwc.org/how-to-apply/eligibility-criteria
Source - Byo24News