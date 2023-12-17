Tragic Church Event: Nine Injured, Including Six Juveniles, in Kamativi Road Accident

News / National

by Peter Matuka

Nine individuals, including six juveniles, sustained serious injuries in an accident near Kamativi in Matabeleland North, as they were en route to a church meeting. The incident, confirmed by the police, took place on Friday when a Toyota Quantum carrying 23 children from Binga to Victoria Falls for an Assemblies of God of Zimbabwe church event, veered off the road and collided with a mountainside cliff.The mishap occurred when the driver, Mr. Promise Ncube, attempted to avoid a head-on collision with a Honda Fit that had encroached into his lane. The Quantum overturned and landed on its roof after swerving to the left side of the road.According to the police, the Honda Fit had encroached into the opposite lane, prompting Mr. Ncube to take evasive action. Unfortunately, he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident.Of the 23 passengers, nine were injured, while the others escaped unharmed. Police, assisted by K.M.C Mining Company, promptly attended the scene and facilitated the transportation of the injured to Kamativi Hospital and later to Kamativi Mission Hospital for medical treatment.Ms. Rashel Muleya (39), one of the survivors, expressed disbelief at the sudden and traumatic nature of the incident. She recounted, "I cannot believe that I am alive after what I witnessed."Police urged motorists to strictly adhere to road traffic regulations and exercise caution, particularly during the rainy season when roads can become slippery, contributing to accidents.Notably, the accident occurred at a mountain valley undergoing road construction, where Kamativi residents had barricaded the new road stretch with stones. They were demanding that vehicles wait until the section is deemed ready for use and safe.