Half burnt body of man found in graveyard

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is reaching out to the public for assistance in a murder case following the horrifying discovery of a brutally assaulted and partially burnt body in the bushes near a graveyard at Lefara Village in the Maake Policing area outside Tzaneen.On the morning of Saturday, 16 December 2023, the police received a distressing complaint from the community about the presence of an unidentified male body in the bushes. Upon prompt arrival and closer inspection, law enforcement discovered the lifeless body with evident signs of multiple injuries and partial burning.The victim, currently unidentified, had distinctive features, including dreadlocks, a gold ring adorning his left hand, black trousers, and a white golf t-shirt. Adjacent to the crime scene, burnt firewood was also found, indicating a sinister and disturbing turn of events. The estimated age of the deceased is between 30 and 37 years, heightening the urgency of the investigation.Detective Sergeant Rhulani Mathe, leading the investigation, has urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) to come forward. The motive behind this gruesome act remains unknown, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.How to Assist:- Contact Detective Sergeant Rhulani Mathe directly at 082 319 9742.- Utilize the Crime Stop hotline: 08600 10111.- Submit information via the MySAPSapp.The SAPS emphasizes the crucial role that public cooperation plays in resolving cases of this nature. The community's vigilance and willingness to share information are integral to bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice and ensuring the safety of the broader community.As the investigation unfolds, SAPS remains committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident, offering condolences to the victim's family and urging the public to stand together against such heinous acts.