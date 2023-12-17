ZCC leader's brother shot in US$4 000 robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

Herbert Mutendi (63), brother to Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi was shot twice by armed robbers who got away with cash and goods amounting to US$4,000 from his Beatrice farm on Sunday.Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii said the bullets grazed Mutendi on the left leg and hand. The incident happened around 11 pm.Five armed robbers arrived at the farm and one of them fired once into the air while others broke into the farmhouse through a kitchen door and window.The gang tied down two maids before proceeding to a bathroom Mutendi was in. They demanded cash and other valuables from him.Mutendi indicated that he did not have cash and one of the robbers shot him in the left hand. They frog-marched him into his bedroom, ransacked it and took US$ 700, an Apple laptop, an iPhone, a 12-ball gun, an iPad and a riffle.They then frog-marched him to his vehicle and searched it. After failing to find anything, they took him to an orchard where they assaulted him using open hands demanding more cash.One of the armed robbers then shot him in the right leg demanding money. One of the tied-up maids managed to free herself and proceeded to the farm office where she informed a manager who called ZRP Beatrice.Mutendi was referred to Milton Park Medical Centre. The total value of stolen goods is US$ 4000. Nothing was recovered.Chazovachii appealed to the public to report robbery cases and install CCTV to help them know when robbers strike."We are appealing to the public to timely report robbery cases and to buy security devices like CCTV that can help them to see if there are intruders in their houses. We are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of the robbers," said Chazovachiyi.