Police rescue 3 women trafficked from West Africa

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

WESTERN CAPE - The Hawks, operating out of George, scored a significant breakthrough in the fight against human trafficking on Saturday, 16 December 2023, with the apprehension of a 34-year-old female suspect. The arrest follows a tip received by the Hawks on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, indicating the trafficking of three young girls from West Africa into South Africa, allegedly concealed inside a shipping container and provided with fraudulent passports.According to the information received, the victims, believed to have been transported a few months ago, were subsequently advertised on an escort website and were residing in a residential complex in George.The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team swiftly acted on the intelligence, executing a search at the identified premises. Inside, they discovered four females, suspected to be victims of human trafficking. The individuals, aged between 21 and 47, were promptly rescued and relocated to a safe environment following thorough medical assessments.The arrested suspect, purportedly the caretaker of the premises, is now in custody and is slated to appear at the George Magistrates' Court on Monday, 18 December 2023. She faces charges under Section 4(1) and Section 7 of the Prevention and Combatting of the Trafficking in Persons Act, Act 7 of 2013.The Hawks' success in dismantling this alleged human trafficking operation underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in combatting this heinous crime. The swift response and operational effectiveness of law enforcement are critical in safeguarding vulnerable individuals from exploitation and abuse.